Hilo, HI

Possible drowning investigation opened after diver found unresponsive off shores in North Hilo

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawai'i Island police are investigating a possible drowning incident in Hamakua after a male diver was found unresponsive in the Umauma area of North Hilo. Police said the victim, later identified as 52-year-old Tavita Tahutini of Kea'au was diving for fish for a couple of hours. When Tahutini attempted to return back onto shore, waves knocked him into the ocean several times. A friend of Tahutini told officers that he was observed floating face down shortly after.

