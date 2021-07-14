Trade Review: No peak in sight for met coal prices as supply continues to tighten
Australia-Atlantic price arbitrage drives shift in trade flows. — This report is part of the S&P Global Platts Metals Trade Review series, where we dig through datasets and digest some of the key trends in iron ore, alumina, steel and scrap, and metallurgical coal. We also explore what the next few months could bring, from supply and demand shifts, to new arbitrages, and to quality spread fluctuations.www.spglobal.com
