18 funniest dog breeds that are natural entertainers

This week’s Pet of the Week is Lucy, a suspected part Maine Coon who loves bonding with people. Here’s what her friends at Fancy Cats Rescue Team had to say about her:. Lucy is a sweet girl who likes to purr. She’s a longhair domestic who was rescued out of a box at 7 weeks old. She is now 3 years and 3 months old and weighs in at 9 pounds. Because of her size, markings and a meow that is often more of a “trill” than meow, she may be part Maine Coon. She’s been raised in an adult household, purely indoors, and has not been around other animals very much. I’ve been told she is timid around other fur babies in these situations.