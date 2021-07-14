Cancel
Tech job postings surged in Q2. These emerging markets led the pack.

By Ty West
bizjournals
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Computing Technology Industry Association Inc Company. The surge in demand for tech employees showed no signs of abating in the second quarter. According to a CompTIA analysis of Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights data, 58% of the nation’s largest metro areas posted at least a 20% increase in tech job postings between the first and second quarters. Only 10 of the 148 metros in the analysis had fewer postings compared to the first quarter, which was also a strong quarter for tech hiring.

Las Vegas, NVcdcgamingreports.com

NIGA Convention focuses on post-pandemic operations, sports betting, cashless tech, and marketing

The 35th National Indian Tradeshow & Convention is the first large-scale event of its kind in Las Vegas since the shutdown from the pandemic. Between 5,000 and 6,000 people are expected to attend the show at the new Caesars Forum Conference Center between July 19 and 23. According to the event’s website, the tradeshow and convention will be a celebration of strength, self-reliance, and success aimed at tribal leaders and casino executives. The convention also will be a chance for attendees to renew friendships and learn about the latest gaming innovations and developments.
Real EstatePosted by
Triangle Business Journal

New tech job postings in Triangle fall off as other metros see surge

New postings for tech jobs actually decreased in the Triangle between the first and second quarters while the numbers surged in other major metros. How will the commercial real estate industry manage the Triangle's growth, the legal issues surrounding work-from-home policy changes, and react to the demographic shift in the Triangle? Join our expert panelists as they address these issues.
Miami, FLthenextmiami.com

Miami Ranks #1 For Tech Job Growth In Q2 2021

The number of tech job listings in Miami grew faster than any other major U.S. city last quarter, a new analysis shows. Overall, Miami tech job listings grew 29% to 14,084 in the second quarter, according to a CompTIA analysis of Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights data cited in the SFBJ.
Seattle, WAbizjournals

Report: Almost a quarter of Seattle-area homes purchased with cash in 2021

All-cash buys have been a significant share of home purchases in the Seattle area this year, according to a Redfin report released Thursday. The report noted 23.8% of homes sold in the Seattle area through April this year were bought with all cash. Despite the high percentage, Seattle ranked below the national mark of 30%, up from 25.3% during all of 2020.
Miami, FLbondbuyer.com

eMerge Americas bets on Miami as tech hub

EMerge Americas, a venture-backed platform focused on changing Miami into the tech hub of the Americas, closed a round of investment led by Florida Funders, the firm announced on Tuesday. Florida Funders is a a venture capital fund and an angel investor network, and its investment in eMerge Americas is...
EconomyGovernment Technology

N.J. Proposal Aims to Jumpstart Emerging Tech Businesses

New tech businesses could soon have incentives to make their way to New Jersey as part of a recently proposed bill that looks to provide funding through an innovation partnership initiative. The initiative would allocate funds to other nonprofit partnerships to promote the growth of emerging tech within the state,...
Texas Statebizjournals

St. Louis-based Carr Lane Manufacturing eyes move to bigger space for its Texas plant

A St. Louis-based small parts manufacturer with more than 100 employees in North Austin is planning to expand to a business park 30 miles east as the quest for industrial space in Austin continues to stretch to the ends of the metro. Free land and discounts on taxes are at play to lure it. We talked to the expert who managed the incentives process for the company.
Austin, TXbizjournals

Austin's 8VC to build, invest in startups with storage giant Lineage Logistics

8VC became one of the biggest and most prominent venture capital firms in Austin almost as soon as it shifted its headquarters to the Texas capital from San Francisco. Now it’s formalizing a long-standing relationship with a refrigerated storage giant in an effort to identify emerging technologies seen as key to the shipping and logistics sector.
MarketsForbes

How Data-Driven Tech Can Help Higher Ed Elevate Top Skills Amid Job Market Turmoil

Jim Milton is the Chairman and CEO of Anthology, a global leader in Higher Ed technology. As the American economy begins to recover after the pandemic, some trends are imperiling its long-term growth. In particular, the latest U.S. jobs reports showed only 266,000 new nonfarm payroll additions in April versus the expected 1 million, and only a modest improvement of 559,000 new people added to payrolls in May.
Economybizjournals

D.C. fintech startup raises $100M, its second funding round this year

MPower Financing, a D.C. student loan startup, has raised an eye-popping $100 million round, the largest ever for the 7-year-old company. The $100 million equity investment includes participation by Tilden Park Capital Management of New York and ETS Strategic Capital on behalf of ETS, a global nonprofit educational assessment, research and measurement company based in Princeton, New Jersey. Other investors include King Street Capital Management of New York; Drakes Landing Associates of Aspen, Colorado; and Bethesda's Pennington Alternative Income Management.
Softwarebizjournals

Milwaukee-based recruiting software firm Circa buys DiversityJobs

Circa, a Milwaukee-based recruiting software company formerly known as LocalJobNetwork, has acquired Colorado-based DiversityJobs, according to a Wednesday announcement. Founded in 1994, Circa is owned by Infosoft Group LLC. In addition to recruiting products, it provides technology for complying with the U.S. Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), which requires federal contractors to take affirmative action and follow non-discrimination laws in hiring.
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...

