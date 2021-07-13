Bolingbrook High School students build positive connections with Argonne’s collaborative STEM community through the Exemplary Student Research Program (ESRP)

Editor's note: this article was originally published on Argonne National Laboratory's website. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory is a place where great collaboration happens each day — not only between different areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) research, but also with the numerous students involved in the lab’s educational programs. For one of these educational programs, the Exemplary Student Research Participation Program (ESRP), Bolingbrook High School has actively participated and created long-lasting partnerships between students, their teacher and the lab’s STEM research community.