Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bolingbrook, IL

Bolingbrook High School students build positive connections with Argonne’s collaborative STEM community through the Exemplary Student Research Program (ESRP)

energy.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: this article was originally published on Argonne National Laboratory's website. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory is a place where great collaboration happens each day — not only between different areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) research, but also with the numerous students involved in the lab’s educational programs. For one of these educational programs, the Exemplary Student Research Participation Program (ESRP), Bolingbrook High School has actively participated and created long-lasting partnerships between students, their teacher and the lab’s STEM research community.

www.energy.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolingbrook, IL
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolingbrook High School#Science And Technology#Esrp#Learning Center#Advanced Photon Source#Aps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy