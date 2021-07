With help from Rishika Dugyala, Gloria Gonzalez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! The Biden administration hits the half-year mark, the U.S. clears the way for Afghan interpreters to be housed at an Army base in Virginia, and the first person to be sentenced in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol attack gets eight months behind bars. For now, we kick things off with Haiti and Cuba. Let’s jump in.