Construction Begins Soon for the Joint Maintenance Facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission will begin some upgrades to the city’s water lines this week. This will impact Massachusetts Avenue between Wilbraham Road and King Street. Construction hours will be from 7am to 4pm beginning on Monday and will last for several months. During these hours of construction, the portion of Massachusetts Avenue will be closed to traffic. Street side parking will be restricted within the construction zone as well.