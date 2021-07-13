Cancel
Construction Begins Soon for the Joint Maintenance Facility

cityofmhk.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the June 22nd meeting, City Commissioners voted to move forward with the construction phases for the Joint City Maintenance Facility first proposed in 2016. The new facility will be built near the existing Wastewater Treatment Plant off of HWY 24 and is expected to be open for use in February 2023.

