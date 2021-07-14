125-year-old house on Kenneth to be demolished for Northwestern Medical project in Old Irving Park; the residential lot may be used for underground stormwater retention tank
Several neighbors are upset about a plan to demolish 125-year-old house in the 3900 block of North Kenneth Avenue to accommodate the upcoming construction of the block-long Northwestern Medical Group facility along the south side of Irving Park Road between Kenneth and Kilbourn Avenue. At a July 13 virtual community...nadignewspapers.com
Comments / 0