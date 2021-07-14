125-year-old house on Kenneth to be demolished for Northwestern Medical project in Old Irving Park; the residential lot may be used for underground stormwater retention tank

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Vernon is getting closer to securing a large loan to make much needed repairs to their water system. The $12 million low-interest loan from the Texas Water Development Board will repair an 8.5 mile section of the water pipeline that stretches a full 16 miles. The focus is on this stretch because it was first constructed back in 1953. The rest of the pipeline was installed in 1972.