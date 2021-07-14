Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

125-year-old house on Kenneth to be demolished for Northwestern Medical project in Old Irving Park; the residential lot may be used for underground stormwater retention tank

By nadignewspapers@aol.com
nadignewspapers.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral neighbors are upset about a plan to demolish 125-year-old house in the 3900 block of North Kenneth Avenue to accommodate the upcoming construction of the block-long Northwestern Medical Group facility along the south side of Irving Park Road between Kenneth and Kilbourn Avenue. At a July 13 virtual community...

nadignewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irving Park#Infrastructure#Stormwater#Residential Property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Vernon, TXtexomashomepage.com

Future Vernon project aims to repair 70-year-old water pipeline

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Vernon is getting closer to securing a large loan to make much needed repairs to their water system. The $12 million low-interest loan from the Texas Water Development Board will repair an 8.5 mile section of the water pipeline that stretches a full 16 miles. The focus is on this stretch because it was first constructed back in 1953. The rest of the pipeline was installed in 1972.
Chicago, ILnadignewspapers.com

Plan Commission expected to approve 297-unit Higgins proposal for second time in 4 years but Council approval would be much more difficult; commission could hear the proposal this summer

The Chicago Plan Commission this summer is expected to approve for the second time in four years a 297-unit apartment proposal at 8535 W. Higgins Ave. over the objections of Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st), but winning approval from the City Council could be a much tougher task. “We don’t need...
Politicsbuildingupchicago.com

Onni Group plants a tower crane at 354 North Union

Tuesday, right here in this very space, I pointed out the verticality Onni Group was achieving at 354 North Union despite not having the tower crane in place yet. Perhaps I could have waited two more days . . . This will be the 11th tower crane in Chicago if...
Saint Cloud, MNmprnews.org

St. Cloud looks to restore old stormwater tunnel for bats

A century-old brick stormwater tunnel in St. Cloud will be restored to provide critical habitat for bats facing population declines due to a deadly fungal disease. The city received a $2.3 million hazard mitigation grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the project. Its main goal is to stabilize a 40-foot-deep ravine that cuts through urban St. Cloud.
PoliticsSierra Sun

Tahoe Regional Housing Amendments Move Forward

Updated rules to encourage more affordable housing options for Tahoe residents and workers will be considered for adoption by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Board and at its July 29 meeting, the agency said. The Lake Tahoe Regional Plan amendments being considered are an initial outcome of the housing initiative...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Jagdeep: Penang plans 10 housing projects to help people own house

GEORGE TOWN (July 22): The Penang government through the State Housing Board (LPNPP) is planning 10 housing projects in five districts of the state to assist the people own a house. State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the 10 housing projects...
Salt Lake City, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Got an idea for a tiny home? Salt Lake City is seeking new design ideas.

Salt Lake City is seeking fresh ideas for building tiny homes and add-on apartments as a strategy for easing the dire shortage of affordable housing. Mayor Erin Mendenhall on Thursday launched what city officials are calling the “Empowered Living Design Competition” to highlight the ongoing crisis and to urge “cause-minded” designers, architects, other professionals and students to contribute new designs for living spaces with smaller footprints.
Real Estatethedallasnews.net

Common Issues that Bay Rental Property Owners Must Grapple With

As a Bay Area rental property owner, you're fortunate to enjoy one of real estate's most oft quoted mantra: Location, location, location! But, as many professional companies, engaged in Bay property management in Baltimore will tell you, managing properties is more than about owning a unit or building in the right place. Responsible property management, whether it's a commercial unit or a row of industrial or residential buildings, comes with several challenges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy