Barbara J. Johnson, age 92 of Crown, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Sterling Pointe Sr. Living Community in Princeton. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenny; parents Floyd and Mildred Sautbine; son Kelly Johnson and brother William Sautbine. Barbara is survived by her loving children Gayle Lee Wind, Melanie Penrod, April (Ron) Pinyan, Naomi (Floyd) Nutter, Jennifer Thom, Michael Johnson and Jeremy Johnson; grandchildren Megan, Matthew, Jacob, Rebecca, Isabelle, Maddie and great-grandson Ben. Also survived by her sister Carol Landey and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private graveside service was held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Crown, MN on July 14, 2021. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.