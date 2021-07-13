Cancel
Moore County, NC

Stroke Play Tee Times Announced for 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur

By Staff Report
pilot.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur championship will be contested at the Country Club of North Carolina Monday through Saturday of next week. The tee times for the first two rounds of the championship − stroke play contested on the club's Cardinal and Dogwood courses − were released Tuesday. All 264 players in the championship will compete in the first two days before the field is trimmed down to the top 64 players for match play.

