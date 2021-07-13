Stroke Play Tee Times Announced for 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur
The 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur championship will be contested at the Country Club of North Carolina Monday through Saturday of next week. The tee times for the first two rounds of the championship − stroke play contested on the club's Cardinal and Dogwood courses − were released Tuesday. All 264 players in the championship will compete in the first two days before the field is trimmed down to the top 64 players for match play.www.thepilot.com
