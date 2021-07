(Kitco News) DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said that gold is getting in its way this year while the broader commodities index is performing better than stocks. "Interestingly, gold is actually negative this year. Commodities are very strong. Commodities are up more than stocks this year as a basket. But gold can't seem to get out of its own way. And obviously, the dollar being firmer lately is not positive for gold either," Gundlach told CNBC on Thursday.