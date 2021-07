A wake-up call is happening in the global economy, along with a shift change from reflation to something else. I am not sure what that something else is, but it is somewhere between deflation and stagflation. Besides those two, I am confident the Fed found itself trapped between a rock and a hard place; meanwhile, the Delta variant presents fresh economic downside risks. Fresh lockdowns are unlikely in the U.S. however, several countries are already seeing their economic conditions deteriorate. China has seen its growth stall leading them to cut their reserve requirement while Spain is down 7% on the month, and Japan has declared a "state of emergency," to name a few.