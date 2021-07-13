Cancel
Goldman Sachs rides global dealmaking boom to smash profit estimates

By Reuters
kitco.com
 12 days ago

July 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) on Tuesday blew past analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit as record global dealmaking activity helped Wall Street's biggest investment bank offset a slowdown in trading. Deals worth $1.5 trillion were announced in the three months to June 30 despite slowing activity...

#Reuters#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#M A#Ibes#Ficc#Jpmorgan Chase Co
Stocks
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Settling Crypto ETPs In Europe: Coindesk

According to Coindesk, Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (NYSE:GS) brokerage division is settling cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) for its European hedge fund clients. The bank is currently offering the service to a limited number of clients and aims to roll them out to a broader customer base soon. In March, the...
Stocks

Wedbush Raises Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target to $82.00

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALBO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.63.
Stocks

E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.28 ($13.27).
Business

Goldman Spinoff Simon Tops $800 Million as WestCap Invests

Simon Markets, a financial-technology platform that spun out of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., secured up to $100 million in a financing round led by growth equity firm WestCap. The funding round will enable the New York-based firm, which counts financial advisers as users, to expand into alternatives like private equity and hedge funds, as well as digital assets such as cryptocurrency funds, Chief Executive Officer Jason Broder said in an interview. Simon may also seek to expand into Europe and Asia, make strategic acquisitions and invest in portfolio analytics tools.
Stocks

The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.08 ($98.92).
Stocks

AA Stock: $51 Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) received a price target increase from $48 to $51 from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) received a price target increase from $48 to $51 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Emily Chieng added Alcoa to its “Americas Conviction List” and reiterated a “Buy” rating on the shares.
Financial Reports
Benzinga

NVR Q2 Result Smashes Estimates

NVR Inc (NYSE: NVR) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 41% year-on-year to $2.28 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.19 billion. New orders for homebuilding fell 6% Y/Y to 5,521 units. Mortgage closed loan production rose 37% Y/Y. Homebuilding revenues increased by 40%, and gross profit margin increased to...
Stocks

Is August a good month for investing in Goldman Sachs shares?

Goldman Sachs reported better than expected second-quarter results last week. The board of directors approved a 60% increase in the quarterly dividend. The Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to pose downside risks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) shares continue to trade in a bull market after strong...
Stocks
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Goldman Sachs Group

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $365.15. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Markets

Goldman Sachs Previews Tesla's (TSLA) 2Q, Raises Estimates

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter after the market closes on July 26th. Ahead of the print, Goldman Sachs analyst, Mark Delaney, previewed the company's 2Q, raising EPS estimates for Q2, 2021-2023.
Business

Goldman Sachs selects Lululemon as top apparel stock

Investment bank Goldman Sachs has launched coverage of the retail sector and has marked Vancouver-based yoga wear brand Lululemon (ticker: LULU) as a top buy. And when Goldman speaks, investors take notes. The firm forecasts strong growth for the company and has singled out the athleisure brand for membership on...
Markets

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs to kick off earnings week

JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are both set to release their second quarter earnings on Tuesday, the first two of several major U.S. banks slated to issue their April-through-June results this week. Bank of America and Wells Fargo will roll out their Q2 results on Wednesday, and Morgan Stanley will...
Financial Reports

Biggest U.S. banks smash profit estimates as economy revives

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The four largest U.S. consumer banks posted blockbuster second-quarter results this week, after pandemic loan losses failed to materialize and the U.S. economy began roaring back to life. Wells Fargo & Co, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co posted a combined $33...
Financial Reports

Altius reports royalty revenue growth in Q2 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its base metal (primarily copper) revenue of C$9.4 million is up 24% from Q1...
Markets

Firmer USD weighs on gold, but dollar is 'doomed' long-term, says Gundlach

(Kitco News) DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said that gold is getting in its way this year while the broader commodities index is performing better than stocks. "Interestingly, gold is actually negative this year. Commodities are very strong. Commodities are up more than stocks this year as a basket. But gold can't seem to get out of its own way. And obviously, the dollar being firmer lately is not positive for gold either," Gundlach told CNBC on Thursday.

Comments / 0

