Goldman Sachs rides global dealmaking boom to smash profit estimates

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.28 ($13.27).