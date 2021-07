BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Grimmway Farms is recalling six varieties of carrots sold nationwide because they may have been contaminated with salmonella. “The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we will continue to monitor and communicate as additional information is available,” Grimmway Farms President and CEO Jeff Huckaby said in a prepared statement, noting the voluntary recall was initiated as a result of a “routine, internal company test.”