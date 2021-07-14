'Everything is looking good' for tourism in Vigo County

Based on the collection of an innkeepers tax, tourism in Vigo County was up in June causing David Patterson, executive director of the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, to voice optimism for the remainder of the year.

“June was a good month and we are hoping with things coming up in July and the next few months, that will bridge us to cross country, but everything is looking good,” Patterson told the Visitor Bureau’s board of directors Tuesday.

The innkeepers tax generated $220,020 in June, compared to $77,987 in June 2020, according to the Visitors Bureau. Total tax receipts for the year through June are more than $3.39 million, up from more than $2.84 million through June, 2020.

Some upcoming events include the state, regional and national championships at the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Racing Association racing facility in July and August, as well as a 60-team Miss Softball America/Wabash Valley Girls Softball tournament, slated for Sept. 24-26.

Teams are scheduled to come from Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky, as well as throughout Indiana.

Cross country is a central part of the Visitors Bureau’s focus in the fall at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course. High school events will start in August, with Indiana Middle School Cross Country Championships slated for September and October.

The most prominent meets the course has hosted has been the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships (held in 2002, 2004-2011, 2013-2014, 2016, 2019). In 2004, the course became the host site of the state high school cross country championship meet for Indiana. This year, that championship is slated for Oct. 30. In 2009, the course became the site for the Nike Cross Nationals Midwest Regional Midwest Championships. This year, that event is set for Nov. 14.

