“But Jesus said, ‘Suffer the little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of Heaven’” (Matthew 19:14). Amenia Rose Hart was born July 13, 2020, to Jacques Purvis and Tyler Derell Hart and Lavonte Bates. She departed this life on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa.