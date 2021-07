Spaceport America has named Susan Raitt director of business development. Raitt has been with Spaceport America since 2016, and, most recently, was the business development lead. In that role, she secured several new customers, including Swift Engineering, C-6 Launch Systems and West Point. Raitt replaces Scott McLaughlin, who is now executive director of Spaceport America. “We have received tremendous exposure with the recent Virgin Galactic flights and activity by other customers such as Stratodynamics, AeroVironment and C6 Launch Systems,” McLaughlin said in a news release. “New Mexico’s homegrown spaceport is clearly in the spotlight, and Ms. Raitt knows how to take advantage of this to attract new customers.”