Everyone these days uses a keyboard. They come standard with PCs and are built into laptops. They’re even baked digitally into the operating systems of our phones and tablets. However, people like options, and the wireless keyboard market offers plenty of them. Now, there’s a new sheriff in town. Meet Epomaker, creator of the world’s first portable, 65% wireless mechanical keyboard. It comes with an invisible stand, has a compact design, and works with a wide range of platforms. Let’s get our (figurative) hands on this nifty new keyboard and see what it’s all about!