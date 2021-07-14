Unique organ pizza restaurants in Arizona and Milwaukee make Suns/Bucks bet

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) - You've heard it yelled around town. First, it was "Suns in four." Now it's "Suns in five." People love to bet on who's going to win the NBA Finals. An Arizona and a Wisconsin restaurant have their own bet going. These musical restaurants are unique because you can only find them in two cities. "Suns in five, baby!" said Organ Stop Pizza owner Jack Barz. That's music to most people's ears in the Valley these days.