Baseball

Tuesday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Hastings Tribune
 11 days ago

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LF Eloy Jimenez to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Daniel Tillo to Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central) on a rehab assignment. MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent C Mitch Garver and OF Jake Cave to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on...

MLBHastings Tribune

Rob Manfred: Atlanta an option ‘at some point’ for future All-Star Game

DENVER — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred expressed an appreciation for the Atlanta market, but didn’t say when the city will again be considered for an All-Star Game during a meeting with reporters Tuesday in Denver. The 2021 All-Star Game originally was awarded to Atlanta two years ago. MLB reversed course...
MLBnumberfire.com

4 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Friday 7/23/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
Hastings, NEHastings Tribune

Lack of clutch hitting frustrates coach in 8-0 Sodbuster loss

Finding a way to drive home runners on base proved an evasive task for the Hastings Sodbusters once again in their 8-0 loss to Sioux Falls Sunfish under drizzly skies Wednesday night at Duncan Field. In what Sodbuster head coach Chandler Wagoner called an all-too-familiar scenario, Hastings produced scoring opportunities...
MLBHastings Tribune

All-Star festivities are Fernando Tatis Jr.'s show

DENVER — There was no such thing as too much Fernando Tatis Jr., it seemed, for anyone on this day where baseball’s best players were assembled. “We’re all here to see him,” said Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, the reigning National League MVP. “Who cares about us? He’s what baseball is all about.”
MLBoklahoman.com

Texas Rangers at Detroit Tigers odds, picks and prediction

The Texas Rangers (35-61) will try to avoid the sweep against the Detroit Tigers (46-51) as they conclude their four-game series Thursday at Comerica Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Rangers vs. Tigers odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP...
MLBBleacher Report

Red Sox's Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox have some work to do. With the Tampa Bay Rays breathing down their necks in the American League East standings, and the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays also still in the mix, they have by no means wrapped things up in the division race.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Re-Sign Steven Souza Jr. To Minor League Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. to a Minor League contract and he was placed on Triple-A Oklahoma City’s roster. The 32-year-old was designated for assignment on July 6 when the Dodgers selected the contract of Jake Reed. Souza cleared waivers and wound up being released on July 11.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres: Chris Paddack not profiling as a starting pitcher

The San Diego Padres are firmly in the driver’s seat as the second team in the National League’s Wild-Card chase. Currently, they lead the Cincinnati Reds by six games. It’s remarkable their position in the standings considering the Padres’ struggles with getting consistent starting pitching. The biggest area of concern is Chris Paddack not profiling as a starting pitcher for a second consecutive year.
MLBuscannenbergmedia.com

Spitballing: Home runs and whiffs from my preseason predictions

“Spitballing” is a column by Nathan Ackerman about Major League Baseball. The great Yogi Berra once said that baseball is 90% mental, and the other half is physical. I once said that baseball writing is 90% accountability, and the other half is ego. I actually never said that, nor do...
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Diego Padres vs Miami Marlins 7/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The San Diego Padres will play the second game of their four-game series against the Miami Marlins in LoanDepot Park Miami, FL, on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). San Diego is now at 56-42 after a 3-2 win in the first round of a doubleheader versus Atlanta on Wednesday, but the final match of the series was postponed due to rainfall in the fifth inning. The Padres are 5 1/2 matches behind the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West.
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

Following an off day, the Cincinnati Reds open a weekend series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ballpark this evening. The next Reds on Radio broadcast will be tomorrow night beginning at 5:40 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP. Elsewhere in the National League. Dylan Carlson had...
MLBESPN

MLB to test electronic device for catchers to give signals to pitchers

The practice of catchers using their fingers to flash a combination of signs for pitchers to decipher, a strategy that is almost as old as the sport itself, could be on the verge of becoming obsolete. Major League Baseball will begin testing new technology that allows catchers to electronically communicate...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 5 Detroit Tigers draft picks of all-time

Implemented in 1965, Major League Baseball introduced a league-based draft. Unlike most professional sports drafts where the draft takes place after the conclusion of a previous season, MLB’s draft takes place about three-quarters of the way through the season, usually in early June (or in July this year). Many players...
BaseballYardbarker

Rangers History Today: The Matt Garza Trade

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers finally landed Matt Garza. On July 22, 2013, the Rangers were looking for pitching to keep their pursuit of the postseason alive. Garza had been a target before. In 2010, Garza won 15 games for Tampa Bay, and that turned into a move to the Chicago Cubs. In 2011, he went 10-10 for the Cubs, and followed that with a 5-7 record in 2012.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Pitching Primer: Friday 7/23/21

In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate when they go 0-for-4.
Chicago, ILwsjmsports.com

Friday Morning Sports Update-07/23/2021

MLB – Major League Baseball. Tigers 7, Rangers 5 – Haase, Tigers win 7th straight, finish sweep of Rangers. Eric Haase hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to a season-best seven games by topping the slumping Texas Rangers 7-5. Zack Short and Victor Reyes also homered for the Tigers, who completed a four-game sweep. Texas has lost nine straight, equaling its longest slide this season. David Dahl and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each drove in two runs for the Rangers. Kyle Funkhouser, the fourth Tigers pitcher, gave up one run in two innings to get the win. Gregory Soto got the last three outs for his 11th save and third in as many days.
MLBOroville Mercury-Register

Could the Oakland A’s get a Nelson Cruz-type player in a trade?

The Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins made the first big trade market splash with an exchange that sent 41-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz to Tampa for two touted pitching prospects. Though the Oakland A’s weren’t likely to swing a trade for Cruz, it’s a blow to see a potential Wild Card opponent with a similarly low payroll add considerable power to their roster.

