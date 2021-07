ATHENS, Ga.----- Georgia's Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin said he is excited for 2022 after the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft concluded Tuesday. While several current Bulldogs and a handful of signees were projected among the top 500 prospects for the 2021 MLB Draft, only two Bulldogs were selected in the 20-round draft. Georgia's Honor Roll students and pitchers Ryan Webb and Ben Harris were chosen Monday. Webb was picked by the Cleveland Indians in the fourth round (125th overall) while Harris went to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth round (252nd overall).