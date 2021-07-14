Titans trample Yellow Jackets
Lewis Central baseball got right to business on Monday night as they defeated Thomas Jefferson 19-1 at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex after completing four innings. After beating Denison-Schleswig 10-0 earlier on the same day for the Hawkeye 10 conference championship, one may have been concerned if the Titans might play a bit fatigued. That proved to not be the case as Lewis Central stormed out to a 12-0 lead after two innings and an 18-0 lead after three innings.nonpareilonline.com
Comments / 0