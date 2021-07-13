Recreation and local flavor revitalizing Sunland Park Mall

El Paso’s Sunland Park Mall has revitalized its once desolate property with new shops and attractions that emphasize communal activities and local talent. In recent years, reports have described Sunland Park Mall as “dying,” an idea supplemented by the fact that the owner Washington Prime Group has recently filed for bankruptcy. Despite a change in management and forward progress toward the end of 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic caused stores on the fringe of surviving to shut down.