Helm bocce ball court to be named for board chair

GROSSE POINTE FARMS — Visitors to The Helm at the Boll Life Center at 158 Ridge Road in Grosse Pointe Farms will soon have new activities to enjoy. During a special event June 22, Helm Executive Director Peggy Hayes announced that a small bocce ball court and a couple of adjacent benches and tables for chess and backgammon were going to be built on The Helm’s front lawn and would be named in honor of Douglas “Doug” Blatt, chair of The Helm Board of Trustees.