Shrewsbury firm launches new app designed for people travelling alone
A company has launched a new mobile phone app which is designed for use by people travelling alone. Shrewsbury-based Ska Train launched the app – SafeStep – on July 4. Although its development began prior to the first lockdown, recent stories of missing people not being found after setting out on a journey, as well as the safety of those who regularly travel alone such as care workers, have highlighted the potential of the app.www.shropshirestar.com
