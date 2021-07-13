Cancel
Shrewsbury firm launches new app designed for people travelling alone

By James Pugh
Shropshire Star
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA company has launched a new mobile phone app which is designed for use by people travelling alone. Shrewsbury-based Ska Train launched the app – SafeStep – on July 4. Although its development began prior to the first lockdown, recent stories of missing people not being found after setting out on a journey, as well as the safety of those who regularly travel alone such as care workers, have highlighted the potential of the app.

www.shropshirestar.com

Ios App, Missing People, Mobile Phone, Phone App, Ska Train, UCS, The University Of Chester, Digital Solutions
