Not so long ago, the notion of a small Hyundai SUV with "a whole host of motorsport inspired upgrades" and a 0-62mph time of 5.5 seconds would have been far fetched to say the least. Now the 280hp Kona N is almost in showrooms, joining the i20 and i30 in Hyundai's fast car line up. It'll be the most expensive of the three, too, priced from £35,395.