There are a lot of things that come to mind when I think of former Pittsburgh Steelers’ star L.C. Greenwood. His gold cleats, his “Hollywood Bags” nickname and Jack Ham’s story about Greenwood being a substitute teacher once and I stress once. But sadly, the fact that Greenwood remains outside of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the first thing I think of when he is mentioned. The chance to someday right this wrong got a huge boost this week from of all places, a website.