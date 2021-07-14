Entries for this year's World Dairy Expo Cattle Show now being accepted

Madison, Wis. – Entries for the 54th World Dairy Expo Dairy Cattle Show, September 28 through October 2, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin, are now being accepted at worlddairyexpo.com. New this year, entries for the 2021 Dairy Cattle Show are exclusively online and are due September 6 at 11:59 p.m. (CST). This transition allows exhibitors additional ease in managing entries and streamlines the late entry process. Late entries may be submitted online through September 16 for an increased fee or until 5:00 p.m. (CST) the day before the respective breed meetings for an additional charge.