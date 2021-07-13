EZEKIAL JOHN “ZEKE” JAMES
(BROWNSBURG, INDIANA / OLNEY) The funeral service for Ezekial John “Zeke” James, age 21, of Brownsburg, Indiana, formerly of Olney, will be Friday afternoon, July 16, at 1:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Bone Gap Cemetery. The visitation is also Friday, July 16, from 11:00 until service time, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Ezekial John “Zeke” James of Brownsburg, Indiana, formerly of Olney.www.freedom929.com
