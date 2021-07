In a bit of good news for Braves fans, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman doesn’t think that there is any chance the Braves trade the 2020 NL MVP:. Freddie has had another fantastic season, and he was rewarded with another All Star Game appearance after bringing home the NL MVP award in 2020. Freeman started off slow, but he was the victim of some bad luck. Now, he’s back to what he has done for his whole career — driving the ball to the gaps and hitting for power. I fully expect Freeman to remain in Atlanta; he has said multiple times that he wants to stay with the Braves and is a piece that you cannot afford to let go in free agency. It’s unsure whether the Braves will be buyers or sellers, but it appears Freeman is a piece that is completely off the table.