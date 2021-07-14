Escalon High School Slates Physicals Night

Athletes planning to participate in a sport during the 2021-22 school year at Escalon High School are encouraged to attend the Sports Physicals Night on Tuesday, July 20. Hours for the event are 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at a cost of just $20. Physicals Night will be staged in the new gym on the EHS campus. All athletes must have a physical prior to taking part in a sport; the physicals offered will be good for the entire school year.