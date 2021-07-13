Cancel
Bellingham, WA

Black professor Eunice Faber files a discrimination complaint against Western Washington College in Bellingham on September 20, 1967.

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 20, 1967, Professor Eunice Faber files a discrimination complaint against Western Washington State College in Bellingham. Her complaint to the Washington State Board Against Discrimination introduces evidence that, while the college had fired her because she lacked a doctorate degree, there were at least three men in her department who were tenured without doctorates. Faber, who is Black, is married to a white man some 20 years her junior. "I feel that all of this has come about because of my marriage to a Caucasian in 1960," she says. Following an investigation by the Washington State Board Against Discrimination, Faber will be rehired in May 1968 by a 4-1 vote of the college's board of regents, but school officials will continue to deny any discriminatory acts or other wrongdoing.

