Black professor Eunice Faber files a discrimination complaint against Western Washington College in Bellingham on September 20, 1967.

On September 20, 1967, Professor Eunice Faber files a discrimination complaint against Western Washington State College in Bellingham. Her complaint to the Washington State Board Against Discrimination introduces evidence that, while the college had fired her because she lacked a doctorate degree, there were at least three men in her department who were tenured without doctorates. Faber, who is Black, is married to a white man some 20 years her junior. "I feel that all of this has come about because of my marriage to a Caucasian in 1960," she says. Following an investigation by the Washington State Board Against Discrimination, Faber will be rehired in May 1968 by a 4-1 vote of the college's board of regents, but school officials will continue to deny any discriminatory acts or other wrongdoing.