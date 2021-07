Kathy "Luckygal" Liebert raised to 200 under the gun and Justin "Cheersfive" Liberto called from the cutoff. "KrookdTyrant" then three-bet to 800 from the button before Rajendra "vsamba" Mahadevappa four-bet jammed for 5,808 from the small blind. Both Liebert and Liberto folded before "KrookdTyrant" called. Rajendra "vsamba" Mahadevappa:. "KrookdTyrant":. It...