Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Tyson Foods issues update on massive chicken product recall

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391GaJ_0awAQKID00

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture released an update on Tuesday in connection with a recall of nearly 9 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products produced by Tyson Foods.

Food safety regulators said that the recalled chicken products were used in additional products made by other food retailers.

The update comes nearly a week after a warning was issued for an additional 500,000 pounds of Tyson’s chicken products over concerns of listeria contamination, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release.

Some of the new products included in the update are wraps and salads, the FSIS. They include Circle K’s buffalo style chicken club wrap, Caesar salad with chicken breast and a country-style chef salad with ham and chicken breast.

On July 3, the FSIS said in a release that Tyson Foods, Inc., a Dexter, Missouri, company, was recalling approximately 8,492,832 pounds of the fully cooked chicken products that were produced between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021. On July 8, the FSIS updated that figure to 8,955,296 pounds.

On Tuesday, the FSIS said that some products bear a different establishment number on the label due to further processing. The agency said that some products may have been served from the deli counter in retail stores.

Labels for the products made with the recalled chicken are available here. Products from the original recall on July 3 are listed here.

The recalled products from the July 3 and July 8 recalls have the establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection, FSIS said in its release. The items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

FSIS said in its release that it was notified of two persons who became ill with listeriosis. The FSIS, working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners, determined there is evidence linking the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods, Inc. An epidemiologic investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6, 2021, and June 5, 2021.

Additional information on the investigation may be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, according to the FSIS.

The agency is recommending that consumers should not eat these products and that they should either be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought.

Consumers who have questions can contact Tyson Foods customer relations at 855-382-3101.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
18K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Recall#Chickens#Usda#Fsis#Circle K#Tyson Foods Inc#Department Of Defense#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Retailallongeorgia.com

Give and Go Prepared Foods Voluntary Recall of Certain Muffin Products

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. announced a voluntary recall of certain muffin products. The recall is due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Food SafetyMySanAntonio

Recall on Packaged Lettuce Sold in Walmart, on Salmonella Concerns

BrightFarms packaged lettuce is being pulled off store shelves in at least four states after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said there were eight reported illnesses, according to Fox Business Network. The Irvington, New York-based company voluntarily issued the recall at retailers in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana,...
RetailU.S. Food and Drug Administration

Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. Conducts Voluntary Recall of Certain Muffin Products Due to Possible Health Risk

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. Company Announcement Date:. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Bakery Product/Mix. Foodborne Illness. Reason for Announcement:
Food SafetyJournal-News

Tyson recall now includes ready to eat wraps, salads made with contaminated chicken

A Tyson Foods recall has been expanded again to include wraps and salads made with chicken linked to a listeria outbreak. After an initial recall of nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken in early July, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that 500,000 more pounds of chicken was recalled, bringing the total recalled chicken to nearly 9 million pounds.
Food SafetyPosted by
The Georgia Sun

Here’s what you need to know about the Tyson Chicken recall

Tyson Food Inc. is recalling ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination. The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Washington, DCkpug1170.com

Pork dumpling products recalled

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Over 180,000 pounds of frozen pork dumplings have been recalled by the manufacturer. Green Dining Table, Inc. is recalling the dumplings due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, including milk and coconut. The frozen pork dumplings were produced between March 22nd and July 14th and were distributed to...
Agriculturekxoradio.com

Chicken Recall

(Tyson Food, Inc issues recall)....It was issued earlier this month. Tyson says around 8.9 million pounds of ready to eat chicken products may have been adulterated with Listeria. The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall. The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. The products subject to recall bear establishment number EST. P-70898 on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of Inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools, and Department of Defense locations. There have been a few illnesses and one death reported. It is strongly suggested the prducts should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Food Safetynwahomepage.com

Tyson Foods recall continues after listeria death, illnesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 9, 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified of two illnesses and one death due to listeria linked to Tyson Foods. Working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners, FSIS...
Medical & BiotechU.S. Food and Drug Administration

Innoveix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of All Sterile Compounded Drug Products Due to A Lack of Sterility Assurance

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. Company Announcement Date:. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Drugs. Reason for Announcement:. Potential lack of sterility assurance. Company...
Food SafetyPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

FDA Issues Recall For Grimmway Farms Carrots Due To Potential Salmonella Contamination

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SILVER SPRING, Md. (KDKA) – Grimmway Farms has issued a voluntary recall of certain carrot products over concerns they may have been contaminated with salmonella. The products being recalled are as follows: Organic Cut and Peeled Baby Carrots Organic Premium Petite Carrots Organic Petite Carrots Shredded Carrots Organic Peeled Baby-Cut Carrots Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots To date, no illnesses have been linked to the recall. Aside from retail-packaged products, the company also recalled shredded carrots and chopped carrots that were sold to food manufacturers and foodservice distributors. The company has notified were notified and most of the products have been recaptured before being made available for consumption.
AgricultureMarin Independent Journal

OK, Tyson Foods, now who’s playing chicken?

If you are reading this yarn this week and happen to be a chicken, I have two words for you that you want to avoid at all costs: Tyson Foods. If you aren’t familiar with that name or their products (and if you’re a chicken, you certainly are), let me say that they are the leading implementers in the world of dramatically decreasing the population of bovines, porcines and fowl.

Comments / 0

Community Policy