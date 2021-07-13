Seven homes burned in Nespelem fire

NESPELEM — Residents in and around Nespelem who evacuated yesterday due lightning-sparked wildfires in southeast Okanogan County have been allowed to return to their homes, but are still on watch.

The Chuweah Creek Fire has burned about 15,000 acres and 14 structures as of Wednesday morning, said Kathy Moses, Public Information Officer with the Mt. Tolman Fire Center.

All Level 3 evacuation notices — get out now — have been lowered to Level 2 — be prepared, she said.

Andy Joseph Jr., chairman of the Colville Business Council said the fire is the largest of six in the area. Of the 14 burned structures, seven were homes and seven were outbuildings. He added that three of the homes were occupied.

Chuweah Creek Fire perimeter

This map is updated in real time using data collected by the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The Chuweah Creek Fire's last known perimeter is marked in red.

The fire was reported at 7:15 p.m. Monday southeast of Nespelem, according to a news release from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation.

The fire is driven by wind and is burning in tall grass, sagebrush and timber, the release said. Structures are threatened. Local authorities have requested the aid of an incident management team and crews from the state Department of Natural Resources.

The Colville Reservation declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and closed off all forest roads to the public. State and county roads are still open.

Level 2 evacuations — be prepared — are still in place for residents of Nespelem, Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road, and Colville Indian Agency. Nespelem is a town of about 200 located 15 miles north of the Grand Coulee Dam.

“A lot of people had to just pick up and leave their homes,” Joseph said in an interview Tuesday.

He added that livestock have been killed in the fire and some owners have euthanized their animals to avoid unnecessary suffering, Joseph said.

Road closures

Highway 155 at Colville Indian Agency to Jackson Gas Station in Nespelem. Traffic is being rerouted to Schoolhouse Loop Road.

Cache Creek Road at Nespelem is closed to Highway 21 near Keller

Cache Creek Cutoff Road is closed at Colville Indian Agency. Traffic is being rerouted onto Peter Dan Road north of Elmer City to Highway 21 near Keller

Forty community members evacuated to a gymnasium in Lake Roosevelt and elders residing at the Colville Tribal Convalescent Center were moved to a hotel in Coulee Dam, said Neeka Somday, a legislative assistant who joined Joseph in the interview. Others have gone to an RV park in Omak. The Red Cross is operating a shelter at the Coulee Dam High School gymnasium.

Inmates of the Colville Tribal Correctional Facility, located roughly a mile west of the fire, were evacuated to jails in Lincoln, Okanogan and Grant counties, Joseph said. The facility housed 25 inmates prior to the fire, according to its daily roster.

Nearby fires

Joe Moses Road Fire: Estimated at 40 acres. Level 2 evacuations — be ready to leave — for residents along Joe Moses Road. The intersection of Buffalo Lake Road and Joe Moses Lake Road is closed.

Frosty Meadows/Friedlander Fire: Estimated at 1 to 1.5 acres. Threatening Hellgate Game Reserve and archeological sites.

Joseph said the air was too smoky for aircraft to work on the fire, but he’s spoken with Gov. Jay Inslee for help. He noted that there could be reported fires in the area from the dry lightning storm that caused the Chuweah Creek Fire.

He lamented the fire weather conditions are among the worst he’s seen.

“It’s probably one of the driest summers that I’ve ever seen in my lifetime,” Joseph said.

He’s concerned that there are factors in place for the fire season to rival 2015 when the Okanogan Complex burned more that 300,000 acres.

“We’re hoping that it doesn’t get that bad but it has the highest potential to get that bad,” Joseph said.

World reporter Luke Hollister contributed to this report.