Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("Battery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second and final tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement"). On completion of the second tranche, the Company issued 1,538,462 common shares shares for additional proceeds of US$800,000, for aggregate gross proceeds of US$11.1 million and C$800,000.
