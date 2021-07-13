Creative Ways To Craft And Display Your DIY House Number Signs

Outdoor furniture can be so expensive, but these DIY outdoor furniture projects are high on style and easy on your wallet!. A few months ago I sold our outdoor furniture. I shouldn't leave out that we have been using it in our master bedroom's “sitting” area, but we moved our bedroom furniture around and I decided it had to go! It was really nice and looked awesome at our old house, but it isn't the style I want for the new desk we are planning. Since selling it, I have been perusing furniture to replace the old ones. I had forgotten how expensive it can be to fully outfit an outdoor space! Of course, no search would be complete without checking out DIY outdoor furniture. And I wasn't let down by my fellow bloggers and DIYers! There are SO MANY creative options out there. I have put together a list of AWESOME DIY outdoor furniture options that have tutorials. And these aren't just traditional couch or table options. There are some seriously creative ideas here for all kinds of DIY outdoor furniture, and they are all budget-friendly! Check out this list for all kinds of great DIY outdoor furniture options and get inspired to create your own, right in time for warmer temps and outside time!