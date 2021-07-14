Durham Public Schools’ Operation Summer Learning program aims to fill in learning gaps, accelerate students
Durham Public Schools is ensuring the district’s students are prepared academically and mentally for the upcoming school year with the Operation Summer Learning program. The initiative consists of two sessions at over two dozen sites. The June session focused on addressing learning loss and filling in gaps caused by online learning from the 2020-21 academic year. The July session is focused on accelerating student learning.www.dukechronicle.com
