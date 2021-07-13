Cancel
Music

Reggie Becton – “Issues”

By blame it on Wongo
2dopeboyz.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe soul in Reggie Becton‘s music undeniable. It’s something that’s hard to miss on his most recent project, Thank You For Listenin,’ which he shared at the end of last year. Now, the PG County-bred act is ready to release his debut full-length album, California, and he begins the journey towards its release with his latest single, “Issues.”

2dopeboyz.com

California State
Musicearmilk.com

Reggie Becton relates his "Issues" in ultra-soulful new single

Drawing upon the landmark funk and soul of legends like Marvin Gaye and Brandy, LA-based by way of PG county, Maryland singer Reggie Becton gives his modern twist on soul classics in his new track "Issues", the first single off forthcoming album California. "Issues" is everything that is right with...
Music2dopeboyz.com

OMB Bloodbath Releases ‘Blood Sample’ EP

A Houston firecracker, OMB Bloodbath aligned herself with the Love Renaissance team in 2020. She has now released her debut project with LVRN, Blood Sample. A five-song EP, the project is led by the single “Don’t Do It.” Bloodbath mostly goes it alone throughout the EP, save for a guest appearance from EST Gee on the closing track “Not Gang.” To celebrate, Bloodbath will host the Everybody Learns Summer Kamp on July 16th, where Houston’s youth will have the opportunity to be mentored by entertainment industry executives, gain entrepreneurial skills and be taken behind the scenes of her new project.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lil Moe 6Blocka & Rooga Connect On "Scrappers"

Drill is alive and well these days. The DIY subculture from Chicago has turned into a global phenomenon that's taken over Brooklyn and London. However, it's the Chi that delivers the drill in its most unadulterated form. Hip-hop, in general, is still driven by youth culture. This week, rising Chicago...
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Rap Icon Biz Markie Pronounced Dead At 57

With news we’re sure no one will be happy to hear, hip-hop pioneer Biz Markie has unfortunately been pronounced dead after weeks of unconfirmed reports surrounding his health spanning from a long battle with diabetes. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. TMZ...
Music2dopeboyz.com

Atmosphere Announces ‘WORD?’ Album, Drop “Woes” Video

Fans of Atmosphere have reason to get excited once again. Just a few short months after their October 2020 drop The Day Before Halloween, the duo of Slug and Ant have announced that they will release their new project WORD? on October 8 via Rhymesayers Entertainment. The album will feature...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

24kGoldn & HVME Recruit Quavo For New Track "Alright"

Hailing from Spain, HVME first came into prominence earlier this year for his deep house remix of Travis Scott's "Goosebumps." Now, the producer has teamed up with 24kGoldn for "Alright" ft Quavo which is set to appear on the forthcoming deluxe version of El Dorado. Over HVME's bright production, 24kGoldn...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

bbno$ And Rich Brian Drop An Infectious Party Song With "edamame"

Bbno$ is an artist who has been blowing up over the past couple of years thanks to some big collaborations as well as a unique rapping style that offers a solid flow and some humorous lyrics. bbno$ has had no issue with getting goofy in his music videos and when he teams up with other artists, he always gets the best out of them. This was certainly the case with his latest single "edamame" which features Rich Brian.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Weekly Dope: Ransom, EST Gee, Griselda, Chiiild & More

With another seven days in the books, we’re catching you up on the best new music with the 254th installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. On the artwork this week, I ran with a simple mix of Ransom and Big Ghost LTD for their Heavy is the Head project, and Chiiild for their Hope For Sale debut.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Drake's Luxurious Gift To Lil Baby

Celebrities are accustomed to buying one another wildly expensive items, such as brand new Bentley cars, custom jewelry, and even an entire private island — if you're feeling as romantic as Jay-Z. The phrase "go big or go home" is an understatement for the rich and wealthy, especially for rappers wanting to show love to their industry peers. Generosity is surely in the air, mainly for rapper Lil Baby.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Continues Anti-Jackboy Meltdown By Stuffing $100 Bills In The Toilet

If throwing $100,000 into the ocean wasn’t enough of a stunt, Kodak Black is taking things even further by literally flushing away his earnings. The Florida rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 30) to share a video of himself putting $100 bills down the toilet after airing out issues with Jackboy and the rest of his Sniper Gang label. Kodak began spraying bills onto the water before shoving his hands into the toilet to push them down when they got clogged.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

People are pissed after Kodak Black posted an Instagram throwing $100 bills in the ocean, flushing them down a toilet

Kodak Black uploaded an Instagram post seemingly throwing $100 bills in the ocean, sparking outrage across social media. In a video posted early Wednesday morning, the rapper could be seen throwing what appeared to be stacks of $100 bills off the side of a boat. In an Instagram Story posted later that day, he also filmed himself flushing money down the toilet.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Michael B Jordan And Lori Harvey Daughter Of Steve Harvey Relationship Timeline!

Feeling the love. Ever since Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship through Instagram, the pair has persistently professed their love for each other. The mannequin confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged pictures on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night Lights alum posted darkish and grainy pictures with Harvey that appeared as in the event that they have been about to kiss. The Tennessee native additionally posted snaps of her new boyfriend on the identical location with an emoji coronary heart caption.

