FTSE -0.3% at 7081. US futures are heading higher following soothing words from Fed Chair Powell in his pre-prepared statement for congress later today. Fed chair Powell insists that the economy is still a way off in terms of the progress that the Fed wants to see in order to reduce its support for the US economy. Blowout consumer and factory gate inflation are not steering the Fed off its well-rehearsed dovish path just yet.