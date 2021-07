(2020 QB Rank – No. 2, 28.2 FPts/G) 2019’s No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick gave us glimpses of greatness during his rookie season, but really broke out in his second year in the league. Kyler Murray made improvements in practically every single statistical category, catapulting him to being the second-highest scorer in all of fantasy football this past season. Now that his cost has risen to the point that he’ll be one of the first three QBs taken in almost every draft. Murray is no longer a “sleeper” at the position, but he’s someone who fantasy managers can legitimately build their team around, just like the Cardinals are doing down in Arizona.