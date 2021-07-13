OMB Bloodbath Releases ‘Blood Sample’ EP

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleA Houston firecracker, OMB Bloodbath aligned herself with the Love Renaissance team in 2020. She has now released her debut project with LVRN, Blood Sample. A five-song EP, the project is led by the single “Don’t Do It.” Bloodbath mostly goes it alone throughout the EP, save for a guest appearance from EST Gee on the closing track “Not Gang.” To celebrate, Bloodbath will host the Everybody Learns Summer Kamp on July 16th, where Houston’s youth will have the opportunity to be mentored by entertainment industry executives, gain entrepreneurial skills and be taken behind the scenes of her new project.

