Wizkid And Burna Boy To Headline ‘Lost In The Riddim’ Festival

By blame it on Wongo
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the biggest afro-fusion acts in the world, Wizkid and Burna Boy, are set to headline what is set to be an amazing showcase of afrobeats and reggae. The duo highlight the Lost In Riddim festival that’s set to occur on the weekend of October 1-2 in Sacramento, CA.

