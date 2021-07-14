Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Death toll in Chinese hotel collapse raised to 17; 23 freed

wcn247.com
 10 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a hotel in eastern China has been raised to 17 as authorities called an end to the search and rescue mission. The city of Suzhou said 23 people had been pulled alive from the rubble of the Kaiyuan Hotel, which collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people had been trapped. Most of those killed were hotel guests.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#23 People#Beijing#Accident#Chinese#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
World
Country
China
Related
Florida StatePosted by
newschain

Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 95

The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble. Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remained unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.
Public Safetywcn247.com

All 14 workers lost in tunnel flood in China confirmed dead

BEIJING (AP) — Local authorities say they have recovered the bodies of all 14 workers trapped when a tunnel under construction was flooded last week in central China. A brief statement on the Zhuhai city government's social media site gave no further information about the cause of the disaster or the deaths. The tunnel is a section of an expressway being built beneath a reservoir in the city close to Hong Kong and Macao. The rescue effort involved divers, remote controlled submarines and other high-tech equipment, while workers on the surface rushed to pump out water from the tunnel. Zhuhai is a relatively wealthy coastal city at the mouth of the Pearl River delta, which is now being heavily developed for manufacturing and high-tech industries.
Public Safetywcn247.com

Flood traps 14 workers in tunnel under construction in China

BEIJING (AP) — Search and rescue teams are trying to help 14 construction workers trapped by a flood in a tunnel being built in southern China. The emergency management department in the city of Zhuhai says the cause of the 3:30 a.m. flood is under investigation. A command center has been set up, and the rescue teams were mobilized from several city agencies. Zhuhai is a coastal city in Guangdong province near Macao at the mouth of the Pearl River delta. It was one of China’s early special economic zones when the ruling Communist Party started opening up the economy about 40 years ago.
Environmentwcn247.com

5 dead, 3 missing in floods, landslides in northeast Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say at least five people have been killed and three people are missing after heavy rains hit Turkey’s northeastern Black Sea coast, triggering floods and landslides. The heavy downpour struck the tea-growing province of Rize late on Wednesday, sweeping away cars and causing a number of houses to collapse. A woman, her husband and another man were found dead amid the debris of a three-story house that collapsed in a mudslide. The victims also included the head administrator of a nearby village who was killed after being swept away by the raging waters.
Environment9&10 News

Thousands Evacuated In China After Disastrous Flood

Catastrophic flooding is taking over Zhengzhou, China. The city was hit with a year’s worth of rain in just three days. People were trapped inside subway cars, submerged in water up to their chest. Officials say rescue workers’ only option was to cut open the roof of the cars and...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Lawyer: US editor jailed in Myanmar fears he has COVID-19

BANGKOK (AP) — An American journalist being held in a prison in Myanmar had told his lawyer that he believes he has caught COVID-19, but prison authorities deny he is infected. Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was trying to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an independent online news outlet based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city. Fenster has been charged with incitement for which he could be sentenced to up to three years’ imprisonment. The military-installed government that took power in February has tried to silence independent news media.
TrafficPosted by
Forbes

Crazy Fast New Maglev Train Is Now Ready To Fly In China

Actually, it’s more like floating. A new maglev train capable of traveling at 600 kilometers per hour (373 miles per hour) was shown rolling off the production line by Chinese state-supported media on Wednesday. The super sleek cars don’t actually contact the rails below them, but just barely levitate above...
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
Accidents850wftl.com

20 found dead on boat

Officials are reporting that 20 people have been found dead on a boat floating near Grand Turk island. The discovery was made Thursday morning by fishermen who noticed the boat drifting about a mile off from the island. According to the marine branch of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands...
Accidentstalesbuzz.com

Woman Leaps To Death In Front Of Boyfriend After Misreading Bungee Jumping Signal

What a nightmare for everyone involved. A young woman is dead after the tiniest of mistakes while engaging in the death-defying sport of bungee jumping. Yecenia Morales was prepping for her first ever bungee jump with her boyfriend — the couple were both about to jump off a bridge in Amaga, Colombia — when tragedy struck. Morales’ boyfriend was next in line, in what reportedly would have been the 90th jump of the day. After his cord was attached and secured, staff from Sky Bungee Jumping gave him the signal to jump.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...
AccidentsPosted by
Outsider.com

Woman Dies in Bungee Jumping Accident, Falling 164 Feet to Her Death

A Colombian woman dove to her death this week in a tragic mixup. A miscommunication at a bungee jumping site led to her leaping off a bridge without a bungee cord. Yecenia Morales, 25, was going bungee jumping for the first time with her boyfriend. They had journeyed together to the Amaga viaduct. It is a popular bungee jumping spot in Colombia.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Military translator, 30, who helped US soldiers in Afghanistan is beheaded by the Taliban sparking new alarm for the interpreters left as the West withdraws

The killing of a former military translator by the Taliban has sparked new alarm among interpreters fearing attacks as Western forces pull out of Afghanistan. Sohail Pardis is reported to have been beheaded by extremists after he was attacked outside Kabul. His family said he was dragged from his vehicle...

Comments / 0

Community Policy