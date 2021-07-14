Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Guatemalan president bans most protests for 15 days

wcn247.com
 10 days ago

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The president of Guatemala has banned most protests for two weeks, arguing they have been spreading the coronavirus. President Alejandro Giammattei’s Cabinet approved the decree Tuesday and it will go into effect Wednesday. Protesters have demanded Giammattei’s resignation in recent weeks, saying the government mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic and botched efforts to get vaccines. There have been delays in shipments of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine, even though Guatemala paid half up front. It is the latest of more than a dozen decrees Giammattei has issued to temporarily limit constitutional rights, and even Vice President Guillermo Castillo says enough is enough.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Giammattei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemalan#Russia#Guatemala City#Protest Riot#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Protests
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Leasing Ban Backfires On President Biden

Boxing’s former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson famously said that “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”. This certainly applies to the Biden administration and its plan to end oil and gas leasing on federal lands. Pushed by climate activists, Biden had hoped to end leasing any...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Violent protests mar funeral of slain Haiti president

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti, July 23 (Reuters) - Haiti bid a rowdy farewell to assassinated president Jovenel Moise on Friday as his funeral was roiled by nearby gunfire and protests, prompting a high-level U.S. delegation to leave abruptly and other dignitaries to duck into vehicles for safety. The state funeral in the...
Advocacywibqam.com

Mexico president calls for end to Cuba trade embargo after protests

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba should be ended to help its people, after the biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out on the island fueled by anger over shortages in basic goods. “The truth is that...
Protestswhtc.com

Iranian exiles protest, demand prosecution of president-elect

BERLIN (Reuters) – Supporters of Iran’s exiled opposition rallied in Berlin and elsewhere on Saturday to demand the prosecution of the Islamic Republic’s newly elected president, Ebrahim Raisi, whom they accuse of crimes against humanity. Flag-waving demonstrators rallied at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate and other locations as part of a Free...
Advocacycommunitynewscorp.com

Protests at the memorial service for the assassinated President of Haiti

Former First Lady of Haiti Martine Moïse at the funeral of her husband, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated two weeks ago. Image: AFP. Not far from the ceremony, which took place under great security measures, shots were reportedly fired. The widow of the assassinated president, Martine Moïse, said she wanted neither revenge nor violence, but justice.
Protestshoustonianonline.com

Cubans protest on a rare day

(CNN) – Thousands of Cubans took to the streets in an extraordinary demonstration on Sunday to complain about the lack of freedom and the worsening economic situation, with protesters speaking to CNN, as well as witnesses in videos showing protests in several cities across the country. In the city of...
Public Safetytheclevelandamerican.com

Frank Ramassini, journalist and critical activist for the assassination of President Guatemalan in Guatemala

Sixteen hours ago, a young activist and independent journalist called on Guatemalan President Alejandro Giamati to resign. Guatemalan activist Frank Stalin Ramassini, a critic of the government of President Alejandro Giamati, was shot dead in an armed attack in which three more people died at a nightclub in the capital, the ombudsman Jordan Rhodes condemned this Saturday.
SocietyUS News and World Report

Haitians Protest, Pay Tribute as Country Grapples With President's Killing

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Scattered protests broke out in Haiti's capital on Wednesday as gasoline shortages added to concerns over insecurity and police announced new arrests a week after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise pitched the already-troubled Caribbean nation into political chaos. Nearly all the gas stations in Port-au-Prince were closed...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Cuba's President Says Government Has Some Blame for Protests

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday acknowledged shortcomings in his government's handling of shortages and of neglecting certain sectors, but he urged Cubans to not act with hate — a reference to violence during recent street protests. Until now, the Cuban government had only blamed social media...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Cuban president acknowledges government failings contributed to protests

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Wednesday said the government bore some responsibility for widespread protests in the country over the weekend. Díaz-Canel’s comments, broadcast in a televised address, were a departure from previous remarks in which he blamed social media and the U.S. government for fueling the protests. “We have...
ProtestsNew York Post

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel accepts some blame for massive protests

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel conceded that the Communist government bears some responsibility for widespread protests that rocked the island, saying the country has “to make a critical analysis of our own problems.”. Diaz-Canel’s comments come as the Cuban government also made some concessions to allow more food and medicines to...
Florida Statewcn247.com

2 men held on Florida's new anti-riot law in Cuba protest

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida men who were arrested during a protest in support of antigovernment demonstrations in Cuba are being held on charges related to the state’s new anti-riot law. Arrest reports show 30-year-old Julian Rodriguez-Rodriguez and 39-year-old Maikel Vazquez-Pico were among those arrested Tuesday night as a group of protesters attempted to take over an interstate exit ramp. Their charges include battery on a law enforcement officer and taking part in an unlawful assembly that blocked streets or sidewalks. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure earlier this year that boosts penalties against demonstrators who turn violent and creates new criminal penalties for those who organize demonstrations that get out of hand.
Protestswsau.com

Thai youth activists to go ahead with protest despite gatherings ban

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai youth activists vowed to stage a protest on Sunday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, despite a nation-wide ban on public gatherings imposed by the government amid surging coronavirus cases. Youth-led demonstrations last year attracted hundreds of thousands of people across the country,...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Lawyer: US editor jailed in Myanmar fears he has COVID-19

BANGKOK (AP) — An American journalist being held in a prison in Myanmar had told his lawyer that he believes he has caught COVID-19, but prison authorities deny he is infected. Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was trying to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an independent online news outlet based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city. Fenster has been charged with incitement for which he could be sentenced to up to three years’ imprisonment. The military-installed government that took power in February has tried to silence independent news media.
Protestskfgo.com

Protests rock northern Haiti city ahead of president’s funeral

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (Reuters) – Unrest roiled the northern Haitian city of Cap-Haitien on Wednesday as demonstrators set up road blocks in protest against the assassination earlier this month of President Jovenel Moise, whose body will be laid to rest there on Friday. National police chiefs arriving in Cap-Haitien to help...
AmericasPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

El Salvador seeks arrest of former president for corruption

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — (AP) — Prosecutors in El Salvador have issued an arrest warrant for former president Salvador Sánchez Cerén on charges of embezzlement and money laundering. Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado said Thursday the charges are related to crimes allegedly committed when Sánchez Cerén served as vice-president in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy