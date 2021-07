Call of Duty’s Season Four Content launched this week, bringing new content for all of the game’s various incarnations, including a new Zombies experience. On the Warzone front — because that’s the part that’s F2P — a new objective mode, a classic map, and more have been added. Of course there are new weapons. It wouldn’t be a shooter without it. So, Warzone players can now obtain the OTs9: SMG and a mace for when you just really wanna take a swing at somebody. The former is available at launch, but you’re gonna have to do the season content to get the mace.