Vernon Parish, LA

VPSO returns to site where girl’s body was found quarter-century ago

By Steve W Stewart
kjas.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike many cold cases in which a person goes missing and is never found, the case of 15-year-old Tammy Call in Vernon Parish was one in which a body was discovered. However, 31 years after she went missing and 24 years after the remains of the teenager were found, investigators still don’t know how she died or how her body came to be in a swampy wooded area of the Kisatchie National Forest near Boundary Road and LA Highway 10.

