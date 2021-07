Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and fellow All-Star Jared Walsh were held out of the starting lineup on Friday against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. Ohtani, who leads the majors with 34 homers, has limped out of the box since competing in the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game. He is just 4-for-24 with 14 strikeouts in his last six games, including an 0-for-4 effort with three punchouts in the Angels' 3-2 win over the Twins on Thursday.