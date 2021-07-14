Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Hong Kong says no personal data shared in vaccine deal with Fosun

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s agreement to buy BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese sales agent Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd did not include clauses for Fosun or other third parties to collect personal data, the territory’s government said. Reuters reported this week that Fosun had sent over a...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Personal Data#Foxconn#Reuters#Chinese#Taiwanese#Se#Tsmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Data Privacy
Country
China
Related
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

China cheers Russia's move away from US dollar in favor of yuan

Beijing has welcomed Russia's decision to cut the US currency from its National Wealth Fund and give the yuan a bigger role, China's Foreign Ministry has announced. Last week, Russia fully eliminated the US dollar from its National Wealth Fund, reducing its share from 35% to zero. Meanwhile, it raised the amount of Chinese yuan in the fund to 30.4%, which put it in second place after the euro with 39.7%.
Economy101.9 KELO-FM

China’s central bank requires non-bank payment firms to report overseas IPOs

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank issued rules on Friday about non-bank payment firms’ reporting of major events, including a requirement to report plans for overseas initial public offerings. Non-bank payment firms should report both domestic and overseas listing plans, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China...
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Hong Kong's status as a financial center seems safe

Given its assault on democracy, imprisonment of publishers, and a slew of human rights violations, "stable" might not be the first word that springs to mind with respect to Hong Kong. But amid social and political turmoil, one key part of the economy has remained unfazed: its legendary financial services sector.
Technologytheregister.com

Hong Kong working to share its digital IDs with mainland China

Hong Kong’s Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) has revealed that the territory is investigating the use of its digital ID in mainland China. In a Q&A, Secretary for Innovation and Technology, Mr Alfred Sit, said “the OGCIO is exploring with relevant authorities in the Mainland and Macao the collaboration opportunities between their identity authentication systems and iAM Smart.”
Worldwkzo.com

Fosun-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine completes China regulator review – media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese regulators have completed an expert review of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech and Fosun Pharma and the shot is in the administration review stage, Caixin reported, citing the Chinese company. China hasn’t approved any COVID-19 vaccine developed overseas but greenlighted several domestic brands,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong shares end higher on tech, financial rally

* Hang Seng index ends up 1.63% China Enterprises index HSCE rises 1.69%. * HSBC jumps after Bank of England scraps dividend curbs. July 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday as high tech and financials stocks rallied, after Chinese regulators approved a deal involving index heavyweight Tencent Holdings and after the Bank of England scrapped dividend curbs on lenders including HSBC.
Worldcruiseindustrynews.com

Officers and Crew of Genting Dream Complete COVID-19 Vaccination in Hong Kong

Dream Cruises has announced that it has completed the vaccination of the officers and crew of the Genting Dream with their two doses of the Fosun Pharma/BioNTech Comirnaty COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine (BioNTech). As part of the comprehensive guidelines set forth the by the government of Hong Kong, all crew members...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong shares post weekly gain; report on cybersecurity review waiver lifts financials

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -3.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.1%. * HK Exchanges and Clearing jumps 3.8% after media report. BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Friday marking a weekly gain on policy support hopes and after a media report said companies that are going public in the city will be exempt from cybersecurity reviews. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 8.41 points or 0.03% at 28,004.68. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.21% to 10,152.95. ** For the week, the Hang Seng rose 2.41%. ** The benchmark index erased earlier losses in the afternoon session, after a media report said China plans to exempt companies going public in Hong Kong from reviews by the country’s cybersecurity regulator, removing one hurdle for businesses that list in the Asian financial hub instead of the U.S. ** Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing rose as much as 5.1% before ending 3.76% higher, touching its highest level since Feb. 24. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the financial sector ended 0.35% higher, and the IT sector rose 0.01%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng on Friday was Xiaomi Corp , which gained 4.82%, while the biggest loser was Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, which fell 4.85%. ** Sentiment was also bolstered by China’s better-than-expected June activity data revealed on Thursday. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.71% at 3,539.30 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.1%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.37%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.98%.
Foreign Policywincountry.com

U.S. says will continue to hold Hong Kong authorities accountable

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday the United States would continue to hold Hong Kong authorities accountable for the erosion of rule of law in the territory. State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing risks to the rule of law that were formerly...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong shares fall as regulatory clampdown hits tech firms

* Evergrande plummets as adverse court ruling comes to light. July 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index fell on Monday as fresh investor concerns over a regulatory clampdown hobbled shares of China’s tech giants, and as global concerns over inflation and a surge in coronavirus cases hit investor sentiment. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 514.90 points, or 1.84%, at 27,489.78. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.91% to 9,958.56. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.1%, while the IT sector dropped 3.08%, the financial sector ended 1.69% lower and the property sector declined 1.17%. ** Shares in Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech giants were battered after a Shanghai court on the weekend posted a list of “typical unfair competition cases” involving companies including Tencent, Baidu, and Alibaba’s Alipay on its official WeChat account. ** Tencent Holdings Ltd slipped 2.57%, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd dropped 3.25% and Baidu Inc slumped 3.79%. Meituan was the biggest loser on the Hang Seng, falling 5.02%. ** China Evergrande Group shares posted their biggest daily drop since Oct. 14, 2020, falling 16.2% after an adverse court ruling earlier this month came to light. ** Evergrande said it is planning to sue a unit of China Guangfa Bank after the lender had a loan to its project company frozen. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.01% at 3,539.12 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.37%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.39%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.25%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4825 per U.S. dollar at 0813 GMT, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 6.4786. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong shares end lower as virus surge hits risk appetite

* Hang Seng index ends down 0.84% China Enterprises index HSCE falls 0.94% Property sector down 1.1%; financial sector falls 0.8%. July 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed lower on Tuesday, as property shares fell on worries around developer Evergrande, while fears of a hit to global growth from higher Delta variant coronavirus cases hurt sentiment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy