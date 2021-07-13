Gov. Wolf Joins President Biden to Protect the Sacred Right to Vote
Governor Tom Wolf joined President Joe Biden in Philadelphia today and issued the following statement on the president’s commitment to protect the right to vote. “I am proud to join President Biden in Philadelphia, the birthplace of our nation, to stand up for the freedom to vote and the sacred right to have your voice heard in our elections. Not only will I stand against any efforts to roll back our freedoms, I will continue to push for changes to take down the barriers to voting that still exist.www.governor.pa.gov
